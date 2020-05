May 7 (Reuters) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* EMERGENCY USE APPROVAL FOR COVID-19 TEST KITS FILED ON APRIL 17, 2020

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT REVENUE OF $1.9 MILLION, UP 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ARE NEARING MILESTONE OF SELLING ONE MILLION KN95 MASKS

REPORTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $5.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPARED WITH $6.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019