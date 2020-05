BRIEF-NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Says Entered Second Amendment To Certain Promissory Note

May 15 (Reuters) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS- ON MAY 14, CO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO THAT CERTAIN PROMISSORY NOTE, DATED FEB 27, 2019 PAYABLE TO PIONEER PHARMA

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS- INTEREST PAYMENT WAS AMENDED FROM PAYMENT OF $300,000 TO DELIVERY OF 65,178 UNITS OF NEUTROPHASE TO PIONEER PHARMA

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS- IS PREPAYING THE $ 1MLN PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF NOTE USING PROCEEDS RAISED THROUGH CERTAIN ATM EQUITY OFFERINGS DATED APRIL 27