April 20 (Reuters) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 ANTIBODY RAPID POINT-OF-CARE TEST TO U.S. HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS - TO SUBMIT ISO 13485 AND CE MARK CERTIFIED FLUORECARE TEST KIT UNDER FDA'S EAU AND 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR U.S. COMMERCIAL USE