BRIEF-Novacyt Announces Exercise Of Warrants And Issue Of Equity

* EXERCISE OF WARRANTS AND ISSUE OF EQUITY

* ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO TRADING ON EURONEXT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE 24 FEBRUARY 2020.

* HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM YA II CD, LTD OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 300,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR 1/15 EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY AT PRICE OF EUR 0.946 PER SHARE FOR TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION OF EUR 283,800

* FOLLOWING ADMISSION, TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN COMPANY IS 61,302,839

* TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION OF EUR 283,800