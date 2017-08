June 20 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* Novacyt Successfully Completes €3.0m Fundraising

* ‍Primerdesign Acquisition Has Integrated Well​

* ‍WE ARE CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING OUR FIRST CE-MARK CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS ASSAY ON TIME​

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL OF 22,087,237 SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF 1/15TH OF A EURO EACH AMOUNTS TO EUR 1,472,482.46​