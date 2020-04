BRIEF-Novacyt Contracted To Deliver Over 103 Million Euros Of COVID-19 Test

April 29 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* COVID-19 UPDATE AND NOTIFICATION OF FINAL RESULTS

* AS OF 28 APRIL 2020, PRIMERDESIGN HAS SOLD, RECEIVED ORDERS FOR OR HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO DELIVER OVER £90 MILLION (EUR 103 MILLION) OF ITS COVID-19 TEST

* NOVACYT IS NOW SUPPLYING ITS COVID-19 TEST TO MORE THAN 100 COUNTRIES

* CONTINUES TO INCREASE ITS SALES LEVEL INTO U.S. MARKET AND IS EVALUATING POTENTIAL OPTIONS TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS PRESENCE THERE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)