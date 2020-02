BRIEF-Novacyt - Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* ANNOUNCES IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ACCENT GRAVE BV OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR 1/15 EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* APPLICATION WILL BE MADE FOR 1,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM AND IT IS EXPECTED THAT ADMISSION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE AT 8.00 A.M. ON OR AROUND 24 FEB 2020

* FOLLOWING ADMISSION, TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN COMPANY IS 61,002,839

* AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.16 PER SHARE FOR A TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION OF EUR 1,160,000

* ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO TRADING ON EURONEXT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE 24 FEBRUARY 2020