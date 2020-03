BRIEF-Novacyt Expects Increase In Number Of NHS Hospitals Purchasing Primerdesign's COVID-19 Test

March 12 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* CORONAVIRUS TEST UPDATE

* HAS INVESTED IN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO SUPPORT GROWING DEMAND FOR ITS COVID-19 TEST.

* PRIMERDESIGN SOLD AND RECEIVED ORDERS FOR OVER £2.3 MILLION (EUR 2.6 MILLION) OF ITS CE-MARK AND RESEARCH USE ONLY (RUO) COVID-19 TESTS

* COMPANY CANNOT PREDICT SALES WITH ANY CERTAINTY AS PIPELINE CONTINUES TO CHANGE DAILY

* REPORTS COMPLETION OF A FORMAL EVALUATION OF ITS COVID-19 TEST BY PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND (PHE) AND IS VERY SATISFIED WITH PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT OF ITS TEST

* NOVACYT SA SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE AN INCREASE IN NUMBER OF NHS HOSPITALS PURCHASING PRIMERDESIGN’S COVID-19 TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)