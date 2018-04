April 26 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* FY NET LOSS EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS NARROWED TO EUR 0.8M (£0.7M) COMPARED WITH EUR 2.3M (£1.9M) IN 2016

* FY GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 35% ON 2016 (43% AT CER) TO EUR 15.0M

* AIMIS TO MOVE INTO EBITDA PROFITABLE TRADING DURING YEAR IN ORDER TO BECOME CASH FLOW POSITIVE AT OPERATING LEVEL