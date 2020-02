BRIEF-Novacyt Issues 6.4 Million New Ordinary Shares

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ISSUED TOTAL OF 6,370,728 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR 1/15 EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY (“ORDINARY SHARES”) PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* 6,017,192 NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO HARBERT EUROPEAN GROWTH CAPITAL FUND II AT A PRICE OF EUR 0.0698 PER SHARE FOR A TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION OF EUR 420,000

* 353,536 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED TO KREOS CAPITAL V (EXPERT FUND) L.P. AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.45 PER SHARE FOR TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION OF EUR 512,627

* COMPANY HAS RECEIVED SUBSCRIPTIONS TOTALLING EUR 2.9M SINCE 31 JANUARY 2020

* ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO TRADING ON EURONEXT IS EXPECTED ON OR BEFORE 25 FEBRUARY 2020

* COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCES THAT IT WILL MAKE NET PAYMENT OF EUR 158K TO NEGMA LIMITED IN ORDER TO SATISFY TERMS OF GUARANTEE PROVIDED TO NEGMA RELATING TO CANCELLATION OF 1,300,000 WARRANTS HELD BY NEGMA, AS ANNOUNCED ON 6 NOV 2019