BRIEF-Novacyt Launches CE-IVD Marked Novel Coronavirus Test

Feb 17 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* LAUNCH OF CE-IVD MARKED NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TEST

* LAUNCHED ITS CE-MARK MOLECULAR TEST FOR CLINICAL DETECTION OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* PRIMERDESIGN HAS ALREADY RECEIVED REQUESTS FOR QUOTATIONS FOR 288,000 CE-MARK TESTS SINCE THEY WERE MADE AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020

* COMPANY HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FOR 40,000 RUO TESTS

* RECEIVED REQUESTS FOR QUOTATIONS FOR AN ADDITIONAL 35,000 RUO TESTS PRIOR TO LAUNCH OF COVID-19 CLINICAL VERSION

* PRIMERDESIGN TEST IS BEING FORMALLY EVALUATED BY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES FROM FIVE COUNTRIES AND COMPANY IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH THESE ORGANISATIONS TO POTENTIALLY SUPPORT THEIR NATIONAL SCREENING REQUIREMENTS FOR COVID-19