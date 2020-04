BRIEF-Novacyt S.A. Says Signed Manufacturing Partnership Agreements For Its Covid-19 Test

April 15 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* NOVACYT S.A. - MANUFACTURING AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE FOR COVID-19 TEST

* NOVACYT SA - IS WORKING TO FURTHER INCREASE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* NOVACYT SA - HAS SIGNED MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH BIOPHARMA PROCESS SERVICES LTD AND BIOFORTUNA LIMITED

* NOVACYT SA - EXPECTS, OVER NEXT THREE MONTHS, TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF TEST TO ABOUT EIGHT MILLION TESTS PER MONTH

* NOVACYT SA - IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FURTHER POTENTIAL UK-BASED MANUFACTURING PARTNERS

* NOVACYT SA - IS ALSO EXPANDING ITS KEY RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIER BASE FOR ITS COVID-19 TEST

* NOVACYT SA - EXPECTS TO HAVE NEW EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE TO LAUNCH IN MAY 2020

* NOVACYT SA - GOT EMERGENCY USE APPROVAL FOR TEST FROM FEDERAL DRUG AGENCY OF SAUDI ARABIA

* NOVACYT SA - GOT EMERGENCY USE APPROVAL FOR TEST FROM NATIONAL AGENCY OF DRUG AND FOOD CONTROL OF REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

* NOVACYT SA - ALSO RECEIVED IMPORT APPROVAL FROM DRUGS CONTROLLER GENERAL OF INDIA