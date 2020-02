Feb 14 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* NOVACYT S.A. - UPDATE ON CE MARK APPROVED CORONAVIRUS TEST

* SUBSIDIARY, PRIMERDESIGN LIMITED, IS ON SCHEDULE TO LAUNCH A CE-MARK APPROVED NCOV TEST IN WEEK COMMENCING 17 FEBRUARY 2020

* UNIT HAS COMMENCED TAKING ORDERS FOR CE-MARKED TEST AHEAD OF PLANNED LAUNCH NEXT WEEK