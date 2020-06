BRIEF-Novacyt Sees More COVID-19 Related Sales In H2

June 2 (Reuters) - Novacyt Sa:

* NOVACYT CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

* AS OF 1 JUNE 2020, SALES OF PRIMERDESIGN COVID-19 TEST ARE EUR 45 MILLION (£40 MILLION)

* IN ADDITION, PRIMERDESIGN HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FOR, OR BEEN CONTRACTED TO DELIVER, A FURTHER EUR 90 MILLION (£80 MILLION) OF ITS COVID-19 TEST

* THEREFORE, CURRENTLY TOTAL SALES AND CONFIRMED ORDERS ARE EUR 135 MILLION (£120 MILLION)

* DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR, ADDITIONAL COVID-19 RELATED SALES ARE EXPECTED FROM COMPANY’S NEW PRODUCTS

* NOVACYT IS NOW SELLING ITS COVID-19 TEST INTO MORE THAN 130 COUNTRIES, WITH TOP TWO COUNTRIES BEING UK AND GERMANY

* NOVACYT IS ALSO PLEASED WITH PROGRESS IT IS MAKING IN US MARKET AND EXPECTS TO UPDATE MARKET IN DUE COURSE

* ZIMBABWE’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE HAS AWARDED PRIMERDESIGN WITH A CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF 1.5 MILLION TESTS

* FRENCH REGULATORY BODY HAS NOT APPROVED PRIMERDESIGN’S COVID-19 TEST FOR REIMBURSEMENT IN FRANCE

* NOVACYT HAS SECURED REGISTRATIONS AND REGULATORY APPROVALS IN FOLLOWING NEW MARKETS FOR ITS COVID-19 TEST: PANAMA, ECUADOR, COLOMBIA, PERU, PARAGUAY AND UAE

* CONTINUE TO OFFER TEST FOR PRIVATE PATIENT TESTING AND EVALUATE NEW WAYS OF SUPPORTING FRENCH MARKET