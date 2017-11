BRIEF-Novacyt shares start trading on AIM of London Stock Exchange on Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* SHARES ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM, MARKET OPERATED BY LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, FROM 8 AM GMT ON NOV 1

* EUR 9.7 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) RAISED THROUGH FUNDRAISING‍​

* FUNDRAISING CONSISTED OF EUR 4.7 MILLION PLACING SHARES AND EUR 5.0 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION SHARES

* BOTH PLACING SHARES AND SUBSCRIPTION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 59.38 PENCE PER SHARE (EUR 0.66)

* SEES MARKET CAPITALISATION OF ABOUT EUR 24.9 MILLION BY ISSUE OF 37,664,341 ORDINARY SHARES ON AIM ADMISSION