BRIEF-Novacyt Signs Agreement With Yourgene Health To Support Demand For COVID-19 Tests

March 25 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH YOURGENE HEALTH PLC

* ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR NOVACYT’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* FIRST BATCHES OF CRITICAL COMPONENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SHIPPED FROM CITYLABS SITE TO PRIMERDESIGN IN SOUTHAMPTON, UK, OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS

* AGREEMENT FOR CERTAIN CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICES WITH YOURGENE HEALTH PLC (“YOURGENE”) (AIM: YGEN), AN INTERNATIONAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS GROUP.

* TWO COMPANIES MAY SEEK TO EXPAND AGREEMENT TO INCLUDE PRODUCTION OF FINAL VERSIONS OF COVID-19 TEST IN DUE COURS

* YOURGENE WILL SUPPORT NOVACYT IN PRODUCTION OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST DEVELOPED BY PRIMERDESIGN, COMPANY’S MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS DIVISION

* YOURGENE’S GMP (GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE) STATE-OF—ART MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT CITYLABS IN MANCHESTER, UK, WILL BE USED TO EXPAND NOVACYT’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF COVID-19 TEST.

* FIRST BATCHES OF CRITICAL COMPONENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SHIPPED FROM CITYLABS SITE TO PRIMERDESIGN IN SOUTHAMPTON, UK, OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS.