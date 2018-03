March 22 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* ‍SIGNS ASSAY DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT FOR DIAGNOSIS OF RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS WITH GENEPOC​

* ‍GENEPOC WILL SEEK REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR ASSAY IN US THROUGH US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) AND CE-IVD MARKING IN EUROPE UNDER IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC DIRECTIVE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)