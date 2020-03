March 25 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BRUKER FOR COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* ANNOUNCES THAT REPUBLIC OF PHILIPPINES DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS APPROVED COMPANY’S COVID-19 TEST FOR COMMERCIAL USE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* BRUKER HAS ALREADY INITIATED SHIPMENTS OF PRIMERDESIGN TEST INTO SPAIN, FRANCE, GERMANY AND UK.