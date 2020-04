April 8 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* NOVACYT COVID-19 TEST ELIGIBLE FOR WHO EMERGENCY USE LISTING

* TEST FOR COVID-19 (Z-PATH COVID-19-CE IVD) HAS BEEN LISTED AS ELIGIBLE FOR WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

* TEST WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR PROCUREMENT FOR ONE YEAR, UNLESS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE OTHERWISE

* TEST HAS BEEN DEVELOPED BY NOVACYT'S MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS DIVISION, PRIMERDESIGN, BASED IN SOUTHAMPTON, UK