BRIEF-Novae group posts HY pre-tax loss 2.2 mln stg

Aug 2 (Reuters) - NOVAE GROUP PLC:

* HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 598.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 513.1 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* BOARD IS NOT RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* HY LOSS BEFORE TAX, FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF £2.2 MILLION

* HY NET INVESTMENT INCOME 17.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 28.4 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* HY REPORTED COMBINED RATIO OF 101.6% (H1 2016 RESTATED: 95.7%)

* HY NET WRITTEN PREMIUM REDUCED TO £351.1 MILLION (H1 2016: £354.4 MILLION)

* OUTWARDS REINSURANCE SPEND IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR WAS £247.7 MILLION (H1 2016: £158.7 MILLION) PRODUCING A REINSURANCE SPEND RATIO OF 41.4% (H1 2016: 30.9%)

* HY NET CLAIMS INCURRED WERE £198.5 MILLION (H1 2016: £168.0 MILLION) PRODUCING A NET CLAIMS RATIO OF 56.6% (H1 2016: 52.8%)

* AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 GROUP HAD GROSS DEBT AND BANKING FACILITIES OF £247.2 MILLION (H1 2016: £203.1 MILLION)