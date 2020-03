BRIEF-Novan Announces Data From B-Simple Week 24 Safety Evaluation And COVID-19 Business Updates

March 23 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN ANNOUNCES DATA FROM B-SIMPLE WEEK 24 SAFETY EVALUATION AND COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATES

* NOVAN INC - NOVAN INTENDS TO SCREEN NVN1000 AGAINST A NUMBER OF VIRUSES, INCLUDING SARS-COV-2

* NOVAN INC - FAVORABLE SB206 WEEK 24 SAFETY AND SCARRING PROFILES SEEN IN STUDY

* NOVAN INC - TYPE C TELECONFERENCE WITH FDA FOR SB206 REMAINS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 1, 2020

* NOVAN INC - INTENDS TO EXPLORE USE OF NITRICIL TECHNOLOGY TO PROGRESS A POTENTIAL TOPICAL ORAL OR NASAL TREATMENT OPTION FOR COVID-19

* NOVAN INC - INITIATED WORK ORDER TO COMPLETE IN VITRO ASSESSMENT OF NITRICIL TECHNOLOGY, BERDAZIMER SODIUM AGAINST SPECIES WITHIN CORONAVIRIDAE FAMILY

* NOVAN INC - EXPLORING POTENTIAL FOR FEDERAL GRANTS TO SUPPORT EFFORTS.