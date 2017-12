Dec 5 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 1B ATOPIC DERMATITIS TRIAL WITH SB414

* NOVAN INC - ‍ TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B ATOPIC DERMATITIS TRIAL WITH SB414​ ARE TARGETED FOR Q3 OF 2018

* NOVAN INC - ‍TOP LINE RESULTS ARE TARGETED FOR Q2 OF 2018 FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL WITH SB414 FOR TREATMENT OF PSORIASIS​