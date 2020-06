June 25 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN ANTICIPATES CURRENT CASH POSITION PROVIDES SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO CONDUCT ADDITIONAL SB206 PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL

* NOVAN INC - TOP-LINE EFFICACY RESULTS WOULD BE TARGETED FOR LATE IN Q2 OF 2021 FOR B-SIMPLE4