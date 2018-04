April 12 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN ADVANCES ORGANIZATION AND STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM

* CEO ROLE NO LONGER “INTERIM”

* KELLY MARTIN, WHO WAS APPOINTED INTERIM CEO IN JUNE OF 2017, WILL NO LONGER BE SERVING IN AN INTERIM CAPACITY

* BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW NOVAK TO ROLE OF VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

* NOVAK WILL SERVE AS COMPANY'S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER