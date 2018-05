May 15 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN PROVIDES UPDATE ON SB414 INFLAMMATORY SKIN DISEASE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* NOVAN INC - SB414 - NITRIC OXIDE-RELEASING CREAM - SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN PSORIASIS PHASE 1B TRIAL

* NOVAN - ATOPIC DERMATITIS-PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FULLY ENROLLED, CO CONTINUES TO TARGET RECEIPT OF INITIAL TOPLINE RESULTS IN Q3 2018