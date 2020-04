April 3 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN RECEIVES VERBAL GUIDANCE FROM FDA FOR SB206 AND ANNOUNCES SATO PROGRAM ADVANCEMENT

* NOVAN INC - PER VERBAL GUIDANCE, FDA TO CONSIDER ONE ADDITIONAL PIVOTAL TRIAL

* NOVAN INC - SATO PHARMACEUTICAL TO BEGIN START-UP OF PHASE 1 TRIAL IN JAPAN

* NOVAN INC - FDA PROVIDED GUIDANCE WITH REGARD TO BOTH STUDY DESIGN FOR B-SIMPLE4 AND EXPECTATIONS FOR A FUTURE NDA SUBMISSION