Nov 7 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* Novan Inc -‍agreed to business structure to enable development of SB204 via 3rd party financing, 3rd party execution of additional Phase 3 pivotal trial​

* Novan Inc - ‍proposed Phase 3 trial would be executed by third party’s dermatology drug development team​

* Novan Inc - a ‍new entity established by third party to provide capital to fund, expertise to execute additional Phase 3 pivotal trial for sb204​