BRIEF-Novanta announces Q2 revenue of $119.1 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc

* Novanta announces financial results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $130 million to $135 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $497 million to $502 million

* Q2 revenue rose 22 percent to $119.1 million

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 to $0.39

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46

* Novanta Inc - ‍Raising full year 2017 gaap revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance​

* Novanta Inc - ‍on August 1, 2017, company entered into an amendment to its credit agreement, dated as of May 19, 2016​

* Novanta Inc - ‍Amendment increased revolving credit facility commitment under credit agreement by $100 million from $225 million to $325 million​

* Novanta Inc - ‍Amendment to credit agreement also reset accordion feature to $125 million for potential future expansion​

* Novanta Inc - ‍Amendment to its credit agreement also increased current term loan balance of $65.6 million to $90.6 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: