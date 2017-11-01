BRIEF-Novanta reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:
* Novanta announces financial results for the third quarter 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $518 million to $522 million
* Q3 revenue rose 50 percent to $146.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.54 to $1.58
* Says raising full year 2017 GAAP revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance