BRIEF-Novartis: 52% Of Patients Treated With Adjuvant Tafinlar + Mekinist Were Alive And Relapse-Free At Five Years

May 29 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCED TODAY UPDATED RESULTS FROM LANDMARK COMBI-AD CLINICAL TRIAL, DEMONSTRATING THAT TREATMENT WITH TAFINLAR® (DABRAFENIB) AND MEKINIST® (TRAMETINIB) FOLLOWING SURGICAL REMOVAL OF MELANOMA OFFERS A LONG-TERM AND DURABLE RELAPSE-FREE SURVIVAL (RFS) BENEFIT TO HIGH-RISK PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE III, BRAF-MUTATION POSITIVE MELANOMA

* RESEARCHERS REPORTED THAT 52% (95% CI, 48%-58%) OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ADJUVANT TAFINLAR + MEKINIST WERE ALIVE AND RELAPSE-FREE AT FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)