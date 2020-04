BRIEF-Novartis AG Additional Long-Term Data Complement Position Of Aimovig As Most Prescribed Anti-Cgrp, With More Than 350,000 Patients Prescribed Worldwide Since Launch

April 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES DATA IN NEUROLOGY REINFORCING REAL-WORLD AND LONG-TERM EFFECTIVENESS AND SAFETY OF AIMOVIG® AS A PREVENTIVE TREATMENT ACROSS FULL SPECTRUM OF MIGRAINE

* REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SUPPORTS BENEFITS SEEN IN AIMOVIG CLINICAL TRIALS

* OPEN-LABEL DATA HIGHLIGHT LONG-TERM EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE OF AIMOVIG IN EPISODIC AND CHRONIC MIGRAINE

* POST-HOC AND REAL-WORLD DATA SHOW PREVENTIVE TREATMENT WITH AIMOVIG SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES NEED FOR ACUTE MEDICATION

* ADDITIONAL LONG-TERM DATA COMPLEMENT POSITION OF AIMOVIG AS MOST PRESCRIBED ANTI-CGRP, WITH MORE THAN 350,000 PATIENTS PRESCRIBED WORLDWIDE SINCE LAUNCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)