July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS PROVIDED ALL INFORMATION REQUESTED REGARDING COHEN CONTRACT TO U.S. LAWMAKERS MAKING INQUIRY, SAYS NO OPEN INQUIRIES REMAIN — CNBC

* CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO ENSURING SANDOZ SUCCESS IN MEDIUM TO LONG TERM — CNBC