BRIEF-Novartis AG CEO Says No Longer Sees Net Price Growth As Meaningful Contributor

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS NO LONGER SEES NET PRICE GROWTH AS MEANINGFUL CONTRIBUTOR TO LONGER TERM PLANNING

* CEO SAYS TRYING TO LIMIT OUR NET PRICE INCREASES TO MEDICAL INFLATION, OR LESS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS OVERALL BUSINESS TO GROW MID-SINGLE-DIGITS, 4-6 PERCENT RANGE

* CEO SAYS OUTCOMES-BASED PRICING WILL BE PILLAR OF GENE, CELL THERAPIES

* CEO SAYS 'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED' BY CHARACTERIZATION OF LUTATHERA CANCER MEDICINE AMID PRICE DEBATE IN THE NETHERLANDS, SAYS LAUNCHED MEDICINE AT PRICE DEEMED 'COST EFFECTIVE'