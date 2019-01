BRIEF-Novartis AG CEO Says Plans To Continue To Invest In Generics Business

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* DRUGS DIVISION CHIEF HUDSON SAYS PLANS TO USE LEGAL STRATEGY TO DEFEND GILENYA FROM GENERICS

* CEO SAYS ASSUMES NO GENERIC GILENYA ENTRY IN 2019

* CEO SAYS SEES SINGLE DIGIT PRICE DECLINES IN THE UNITED STATES CONTINUING INTO 2019

* SANDOZ CHIEF SAYS GENERICS BUSINESS CONSIDERING EXITING CERTAIN GEOGRAPHIES, MAY MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS IN COMING MONTHS

* CANCER HEAD SAYS EXPECTS TO INCREASE COMMERCIAL, CLINICAL CAPACITY FOR CELL-THERAPY KYMRIAH FOUR-FOLD

* CEO SAYS OVERALL M&A PHILOSOPHY HAS REMAINED CONSISTENT, “LARGE M&A IS NOT OUR FOCUS”, BUT WOULD CONSIDER DEALS UP TO $10 BILLION RANGE, PLANS TO LOOK MORE IN SUB-$5 BILLION RANGE

* CEO SAYS OVERALL M&A OPPORTUNITIES ABOVE $5 BILLION ARE LIMITED, “TEND TO BE FULLY VALUED”

* GENERAL COUNSEL SAYS U.S. DOJ MAKING BIG DEAL OUT OF “SMALL NUMBER” OF SPEAKER PROGRAMS THAT ARE FOCUS OF 2013 LAWSUIT, PREPARING FOR TRIAL THIS YEAR

* CEO SAYS HAS NO UPDATE ON SANDOZ REMAINING PART OF NOVARTIS GROUP, PLANS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GENERICS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)