BRIEF-Novartis AG CEO Says 'Unprecedented Demand' In U.S. For Migraine Drug Aimovig Bodes Well For Europe

July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS SEES “UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND” IN US FOR MIGRAINE DRUG AIMOVIG, SAYS BODES WELL FOR EUROPE

* CEO SAYS LUTATHERA EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS IN UNITED STATES

* CFO SAYS NOVARTIS MAY RAISE GUIDANCE FOR SALES GROWTH IN Q3, STILL TOO EARLY TO MAKE DECISION NOW

* SANDOZ GENERICS HEAD SAYS U.S. MARKET GROWING MORE POSITIVE TOWARD BIOSIMILARS

* CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL KYMRIAH MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN ASIA

* NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SANDOZ HEAD SAYS 2018 SALES GUIDANCE DOWNGRADE FOR GENERICS BUSINESS BASED ON RIXATHON DELAY IN U.S., SLOW GLATOPA 40 MG LAUNCH DUE TO PRICING PRESSURE AND SIGNIFICANT DESTOCKING IN RUSSIA IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)