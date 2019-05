May 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* ISSUES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF PROMACTA® 12.5 MG FOR ORAL SUSPENSION DUE TO POTENTIAL PEANUT CONTAMINATION

* RECALL OF THREE LOTS OF PROMACTA (ELTROMBOPAG) 12.5 MG ; CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OR ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THIS RECALL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: