Dec 21 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED INDICATION FOR KISQALI® (RIBOCICLIB)

* SAYS KISQALI HAS EU APPROVAL FOR WOMEN WITH HR+/HER2- LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER IN COMBINATION WITH FULVESTRANT AS INITIAL THERAPY AND IN WOMEN WHO HAVE RECEIVED PRIOR ENDOCRINE THERAPY