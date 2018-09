Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS PLANS TO CUT JOBS IN SWITZERLAND

* SAYS PLANNED JOBS TO BE CUT OVER FOUR YEARS, TO RESULT IN NET SWISS JOB CUTS OF 1,000 POSITIONS

* SAYS JOBS TO BE CUT IN SWISS LOCATIONS IN BASEL, STEIN, LOCARNO AND SCHWEIZERHALLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)