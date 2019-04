BRIEF-Novartis AG Says Avexis Data Reinforce Effectiveness Of Zolgensma In Treating SMA Type 1

April 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* AVEXIS DATA REINFORCE EFFECTIVENESS OF ZOLGENSMA® IN TREATING SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) TYPE 1

* AVEXIS DATA REINFORCE EFFECTIVENESS OF ZOLGENSMA® IN TREATING SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) TYPE 1

* INTERIM AVEXIS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STR1VE TRIAL OF ZOLGENSMA IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY TYPE 1 SHOWED PROLONGED EVENT-FREE SURVIVAL

* INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 3 STR1VE TRIAL OF ZOLGENSMA ALSO SHOWED EARLY AND RAPID INCREASE IN CHOP-INTEND SCORES

* INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 3 STR1VE TRIAL OF ZOLGENSMA ALSO SHOWED SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT COMPARED TO UNTREATED NATURAL HISTORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: