BRIEF-Novartis AG Says Avexis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Zolgensma®, Only Gene Therapy For Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

March 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS AVEXIS RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ZOLGENSMA®, ONLY GENE THERAPY FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* SAYS ZOLGENSMA® (ONASEMNOGENE ABEPARVOVEC), A ONE-TIME ADMINISTERED GENE THERAPY, HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED FOR EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR PATIENTS WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) AND A CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS OF TYPE 1 OR SMA PATIENTS WITH UP TO THREE COPIES OF SMN2 GENE