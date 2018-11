BRIEF-Novartis AG Says Avxs101 In SMA Type 1 On Track For Launch In H1 2019

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS NOVARTIS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS INDUSTRY LEADING DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE INCLUDING POTENTIAL BLOCKBUSTERS AND ADVANCED THERAPY PLATFORMS

* SAYS MAYZENT, FORMERLY BAF312 IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN Q1 2019

* SAYS COSENTYX IS EXPECTED TO BE NOVARTIS’ LARGEST DRUG NEXT YEAR

* SAYS ACZ885 (CANIKINUMAB) HAS THREE PHASE LLL TRIALS IN ADJUVANT NSCLC, 1ST LINE NSCLC, AND 2ND LINE NSCLC WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME THE STANDARD OF CARE IN THESE SETTINGS

* SAYS AVXS101 IN SMA TYPE 1 ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH IN H1 2019, AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT UNDERWAY IN ALL OTHER SMA SUBTYPES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)