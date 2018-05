BRIEF-Novartis AG says Cohen contract not linked to CEO dinner with Trump

May 9 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS HIRED ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS BECAUSE BELIEVED MICHAEL COHEN COULD ADVISE ON HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH U.S. HEALTHCARE POLICY, INCLUDING AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

* SAYS THE AGREEMENT WAS FOR A TERM OF ONE YEAR, AND PAID ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS 100,000 USD PER MONTH

* SAYS NOVARTIS HAD FIRST MEETING WITH MICHAEL COHEN IN MARCH 2017, SAYS DETERMINED AFTER MEETING THAT COHEN WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES ANTICIPATED

* SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018

* SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP