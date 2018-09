Novartis Ag:

* SAYS FACES IMPAIRMENT OF ABOUT USD70 MILLION RELATED TO SALE OF ASSETS TO INDIA’S AUROBINDO, WILL CONFIRM AT Q3 EARNINGS REPORT ON OCT 18

* SAYS FACES IMPAIRMENT OF ABOUT USD70 MILLION RELATED TO SALE OF ASSETS TO INDIA'S AUROBINDO, WILL CONFIRM AT Q3 EARNINGS REPORT ON OCT 18