March 22 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN WITH RARE FORM OF LEUKEMIA

* SAYS ‍IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP​

* SAYS ‍NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION​