BRIEF-Novartis AG Says Real-World Data Study Concludes Jakavi Cuts Death Risk

* SAYS STUDY OF REAL-WORLD DATA CONCLUDES JAKAVI IS ASSOCIATED WITH A REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH AND DANGEROUS BLOOD CLOTS FOR PATIENTS WITH RARE BLOOD CANCER

* NOVARTIS AG SAYS ‍COMPARISON OF JAKAVI (RUXOLITINIB) VS. BEST AVAILABLE THERAPY PRESENTED AT EHA SUGGESTS REDUCED RISK OF DEATH IN PATIENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED POLYCYTHEMIA VERA (PV)

* NOVARTIS AG SAYS ‍ADDITIONAL DATA AT EHA SUGGESTS EARLIER TREATMENT WITH JAKAVI MAY LEAD TO IMPROVED OUTCOMES FOR PATIENTS WITH MYELOFIBROSIS (MF) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)