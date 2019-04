BRIEF-Novartis Aims For Strong Dividend, No Adjustment For Alcon Spin-Off

April 9 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* CONTINUES TRANSFORMATION INTO A LEADING MEDICINES COMPANY WITH COMPLETION OF ALCON SPIN-OFF

* NOVARTIS PLANS TO PAY A STRONG AND GROWING ANNUAL DIVIDEND, FROM CHF 2.85 PER SHARE PAID IN 2019, WITH NO ADJUSTMENT FOR ALCON SPIN-OFF

* SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO USD 5 BILLION ANNOUNCED IN JUNE 2018 EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2019

* SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION OF ALCON SPIN-OFF ALLOWS NOVARTIS TO FULLY FOCUS ITS CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND MANAGEMENT ATTENTION ON MEDICINES

SHARE BUYBACKS WILL CONTINUE TO BE PART OF MIX TO CREATE SHAREHOLDER VALUE, WITH USD 0.8 BILLION OF AN UP TO USD 5 BILLION COMMITMENT COMPLETED IN 2018