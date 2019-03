March 18 (Reuters) - Novartis’ Alcon:

* ALCON ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF POWERVISION, INC.

* ACQUISITION FURTHERS ALCON’S COMMITMENT TO BRING THIS INNOVATIVE, ACCOMMODATING LENS TO CATARACT PATIENTS THROUGHOUT WORLD

* ALCON PAID USD 285 MILLION TO POWERVISION AT CLOSING WITH ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BASED ON SPECIFIED REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES STARTING IN 2023

* ALCON IS MAINTAINING ITS 2023 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAYS IN Q4 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)