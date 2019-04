April 4 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* NOVARTIS UPDATES ON THE MIGRAINE COLLABORATION WITH AMGEN

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT THERE IS A LEGAL DISPUTE WITH AMGEN REGARDING COLLABORATION AGREEMENTS IN FIELD OF MIGRAINE

* NOVARTIS CONSIDERS NOTICE OF TERMINATION UNJUSTIFIED AND WITHOUT LEGAL MERIT

* NOVARTIS DISPUTES AMGEN’S NOTICE VIGOROUSLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: