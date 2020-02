Feb 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS SAYS CO, DRUGS FOR NEGLECTED DISEASES INITIATIVE (DNDI), SIGN COLLABORATION AND LICENCE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP LXE408, AS A POTENTIAL NEW ORAL TREATMENT FOR VISCERAL LEISHMANIASIS Source text: bit.ly/3a1Rn0b Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)