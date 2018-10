BRIEF-Novartis Announces Data From Trial To Show Superior Efficacy Of Gilenya Over Copaxone In Patients With Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES NEW DATA FROM THE FIRST DIRECT HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR EFFICACY OF GILENYA® OVER COPAXONE® IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING REMITTING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* SAYS DATA SHOW THAT GILENYA 0.5MG MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING ANNUALIZED RELAPSE RATE COMPARED TO COPAXONE

* SAFETY OF GILENYA OBSERVED IN ASSESS ACROSS BOTH DOSES WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF DRUG